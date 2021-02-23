Leopard Sighted for the First Time in Tharpakar, Killed by Locals

Reports of sighting a leopard in Islamkot, Tharparkar district, emerged after the leopard reportedly attacked the villagers. Eventually the beast was killed owing to delayed action by the wildlife departments in the concerned area. According to the Sindh Wildlife department, spotting a leopard in the Tharpkar region was a rare sight.

The animal had apparently traveled across the border from Rajasthan India in search of food. The sources claim, animal suddenly appeared in the villages Soonghwari and Bhotaro near Runn of Kutch. It attacked the villagers who were later taken to the local medical facility.

“The attack created panic in the two villages with the people locking themselves up inside their homes until the animal was killed,” Indar Singh Bheel, a local resident told the media on phone.

The wild beast has been reported to attack at least 8 locals which forced the villagers to shoot it dead. The villagers claim that they had contacted the wildlife departments but it paid no heed.

Sindh Wildlife Department tweeted that investigations regarding the incident are underway and the body of the leopard will be taken to Karachi for “scientific research & to carry out genetic studies”.

