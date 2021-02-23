Alhaj Automotive ropes in flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi as brand ambassador for PROTON

With a resolute vision set ahead to promote PROTON – The Malaysian Automobile manufacturer in Pakistan, Alhaj Automotive Private Limited in a recently concluded ceremony roped in flamboyant all-rounder and former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Khan Afridi, as its corporate brand ambassador.

Shahid Afridi’s strong personality and passion for excellence are reflective of the core strengths of the PROTON family which represent an automotive brand which is suitable for all terrains and environment, no matter how difficult or rugged they may be; by virtue of this, the PROTON brand inspires its buyers to aim for greater heights and success and gain more recognition and honor.

With an aim to achieve a dream start for PROTON vehicles in Pakistan, Alhaj Automotive Private Limited aims to accelerate the proceedings, with its association with Shahid Afridi being the first step which will serve as a catalyst that will help PROTON to set itself apart from its competitors within the automobile sector of Pakistan.

Known for breaking various records on the field, Shahid Afridi is widely known as Boom Boom, a nickname which was given to him by a renowned former Indian cricketer, based on his big hitting skills and ability to strike with the ball just when it was required.

Even today when the flamboyant all-rounder has bidden farewell to international cricket, the record tables still have him evenly placed as one of the finest all-rounders to be to have graced the cricketing world. Being ranked second in the list of batsmen with most number of sixes across all-formats, Afridi also holds the achievement of being the first ever batsmen to score the fastest century in One Day Internationals, a record he held for 18 long years.

During the signing ceremony, Shahid Afridi ,while thanking Al- haj Automotive Private Limited for the trust reposed on him, said: “When people ask me about my journey, the love and respect I have earned on and off the cricketing field, I always say, Respect is purely an outcome of all that I have done over the years in representing my Nation, and today it gives me great pleasure and delight representing Alhaj Automotive Private Limited in Pakistan as I feel this brand has much value to offer to the Pakistani nation at large .”