Gang of police officials held for bogus recruitments

Police have nabbed a group of police officers who received large sums of money as bribes from citizens for fake constables’ recruitment. The group, which includes five police personnel and five private individuals, including a Dolphin Force officer, has been involved in previous recruitment. The police department has arrested two members of the gang while suspending the police personnel involved in the gang and started an investigation against them.

According to the police report, Line Officer Sub-Inspector Abdul Haq, while registering a case at Kotwali Police Station, took a stand that he was posted on special duty at Police Line Parade Ground. During the recent recruitment in the department, Azhar Ali, of Chuck No. 432 GB, at Booth No. 8, used to measure his height and breast on the roll number slip of the original candidate Owais Ali. When he was taken into custody and questioned, he revealed that he was a member of a gang that recruited bogus people.

Further investigation revealed that the group included Haq Nawaz, a police constable posted in the police line, Zaheer Luna, a police constable posted at the Central Jail Guard, Saddam and Adnan Shakeel. The gang includes Junaid ul Aslam, a Dolphin officer, besides five private individuals – Asad Ali, Abdullah Sultan, Naeem Jahangir, Babar Ayub, Atiq and Ikram, residents of Chak No 432 GB.

The police report also revealed that the members of the said gang had planned to complete the entire recruitment process including tests through other candidates in place of the original candidates by receiving huge sums of money during recruitment in the police. And the real candidates get recruited by the police by paying bribes of lakhs of rupees while sitting at home.

Kotwali police station has registered a case under 3 sections of fraud and arrested 2 persons while the rest of the police personnel have been suspended and an attempt has been made to arrest them. Police officials have launched a high-level investigation into the matter.