Main suspect of polling bloodbath held

Police have claimed to arrest the main accused killer Hamza Butt, wanted in the brutal killings of two political workers, who were killed during polling for by-election for NA-75 in Daska on Feb 19. Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi told reporters that main accused Hamza Butt and his two other accomplices Khalod and Javaid had killed two political workers Majid (PTI) and Zeeshan (PML-N) and two other injured by firing during polling at a polling station established at the Government Boys High School Goindkey-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil, for by-polls in Daska constituency (NA 75 Daska,Sialkot-IV) on Feb 19. The DPO said that the remaining two accused – Khalid and Javaid – would also be arrested soon. Also, four people of a family were shot dead over an old land dispute by four armed motorcyclists in village Kallaaswala,Pasrur tehsil. Reportedly,landlord Zulfiqar ,his son Hassan,landlord Abdul Rehman and his son Majid were sitting there in the fields when four unknown armed accused opened fire,killing all of them on the spot. Accused fled away by firing in the air. Rescue 1122 shifted dead bodies to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police were investigating with no arrest,in this regard…














