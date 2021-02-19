RESCUE CADET CORPS LAUNCHED FOR SOCIAL CHANGE

In order to engage youth as per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) is another initiative of Government of Punjab through Rescue 1122 to engage youth to establish healthy, safe, resilient and more prosperous communities in the country. Rescue Service is available round the clock on emergency number 1122 to all citizens in case of any emergency or disaster without any discrimination. It is the Service trusted by the public and people love to be connected with Rescue Service for making their areas clean, green and safe. Over 5000 Community Emergency Response Teams in all Union Councils of Punjab associated with Rescue 1122, every year their participation in Inter Union Councils Competition at district level and in National Volunteer Challenge is one of great example of volunteer engagement through any government organization.

Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) is a step like National Cadet Corps (NCC) to train students on emergency management and safety promotion. The mission of RCC initiative is mobilizing the power of youth through Rescue Cadet Corps of volunteers to establish sustainable, healthy, safe and resilient communities. In order to make this initiative more pragmatic Rescue Cadet Corps Mobile App was also developed in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to connect all Rescue Scouts (volunteers) of communities and educational institutions for online registrations, trainings and certification after hands on drills practices in colleges and nearest Rescue Stations. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar formally launched Rescue Cadet Corps Mobile App on February 19, 2021at Governor House Lahore. This app has been specially developed in view of COVID-19 so that students and citizens could get online training on RCC components and then teams of Rescue trainers across Punjab shall conduct two weeks drills / practical for hand on practice of lifesaving skills.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer submitted a Proposal for RCC training of college students and giving them 20 marks as given previously for NCC. Similarly, credit hours for University students to attract students for management of emergency management trainings and safety promotion activities. It was really amazing that Governor Punjab stressed to link Rescue Scouts with different organizations like TEVTA, Chambers and Akhwat to give them further opportunities of skill development leading to livelihood initiatives for prosperous communities.

Volunteering means giving services free of cost or Fee Sabeelillah (In the way of Allah), any citizen interested to be part of RCC can register on app as Rescue Scout and get online training on five basic modules of Community Safety Training Course. These modules includes first aid, fire safety, road safety, healthy and clean Pakistan and clean environment. After that, two week long specialized hand on training/ drills will be organized in colleges and universities for students. This practical training would include team building exercises, safety promotion activities and lifesaving practical.

One of the important RCC component is Pakistan Life Savers Program (PLSP) in collaboration with Aga Khan University Hospital with the stated goal of equipping 10 million Pakistanis with lifesaving skills of Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and bleeding control to increase the chances of survival of the victims of cardiac arrest and trauma victims. The pre requisite to launch this program is under process and shall be launched in next month. AKU PLSP and First Aider in every home program of Rescue Service both programs are complementing each other. The successful participants in online training course shall be engaged with nearest Community Rescue Stations for hands on practice of life saving skills to have first aider in every home.

Another RCC component is Industrial Emergency Response Team (ERT) Training, the business groups from industries who will complete online training, will be facilitated by Rescue trainers at their workplace for hands on practice of emergency evacuation, emergency response and safety drills.

Furthermore, all citizens including students and employees of industries have opportunity to get advance trainings by Rescue Service free of cost to become the member of Community Emergency Response Team and contribute in management of emergencies and safety promotion in their respective union councils. As this app would further help in coordination, deployment of volunteers in case of emergency and disaster and online monitoring. All registered scouts would have to access for online learning material, exam, certification, assisting in case of major emergency and submission of feedback regarding trainings and services rendered by Rescue 1122.

Before ending this piece of writing I would like to acknowledge the efforts of volunteers and volunteering organizations especially those who are attached with Rescue Service for their valuable contribution in their respective areas. They all can also download the Rescue Cadet Corps mobile app, register as Rescue Scout, get online safety trainings and enhance emergency preparedness, response and prevention skills. Join hands with Rescue 1122 to develop healthy safe, resilient and more prosperous communities in Pakistan. The writers is the Head of Community Safety & Information, Rescue 1122 Punjab