Haleem Adil Sheikh detained by police on three-day remand after ECP ‘expels’ him from PS-88 during by-poll

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was detained by police on Tuesday after incidents of violence marred the ongoing PS-88 by-polls.

M A Baloch, the provincial lawmaker’s spokesperson, confirmed that Sheikh had been detained by police officials in Darsano Chano area of Malir. However, the police has not commented on the situation so far.

Anti-terrorism and other provisions have been included in the case filed against the PTI leader. The case has been registered at the Memon Police station in District Malir.

Three other cases, one of which pertains to the possession of illegal weapons, have been registered against Sheikh after yesterday’s brawl.

A total of four cases against Sheikh were all registered on February 16 under the government’s supervision.