You are Free

The colors in our flag hold significance beyond aesthetic lines, since we are an Islamic Republic, the greater part i.e. green represents the Muslim population whereas the white in flag represents the minorities who reside within Pakistan. The Constitution of Pakistan, under its Article 20 states that every citizen shall have the right to profess, practice and propagate his religion and every religious denomination and every sect thereof shall have the right to establish, maintain and manage its religious institutions. The sacred document clearly gives us a framework that the state religion remains to be Islam but under no circumstances there will be any compulsion on other faiths to practice their religions within the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Inter-faith harmony, coexistence and tolerance are the solutions to most of the problems that we are currently facing in our country. Pakistan’s journey from a peaceful nation to falling victim to extremism over the years is quite painful to go through. From Sectarian issues to minority victimization to trans-phobia, we have witnessed multiple incidents of intolerance around us. We hear majority of our people, from common man to leadership, vowing for democracy, talking about the rule of law and above all propagating the respect of constitution. In this context, giving full freedom of practicing religion is also a right granted by the constitution as quoted above.

What one believes and chooses to practice is a subjective approach and no one can impose or inject his practices on another. And if the latter is done by force, it is not going to create a lasting impact by any means but would rather increase differences. An understanding of the fact that our beliefs are personal, however, our nationality is one, regardless of what school of thought we belong to and what religion we choose to practice, we are all Pakistanis. One under this green and white flag, our collective identity does not fall under segments and divisions but rather one name “Pakistan”. We have quite often seen religions defined with cleaning or other similar jobs that we perceive as inferior. Do we have to attach a religious affiliation with a task based job that you get paid for? How are these two related? Or does that mean that we are still unconsciously bound by the colonial practices from which we apparently took freedom.

The British used the concept of divide and rule to hold their control for over a century, they had clearly decoded that there is strength in unity. Jinnah as a visionary leader knew it too, that could be the very reason for him to advocate Hindu-Muslim unity when he joined politics. Later, when he fought for a separate homeland for Muslims, he had the vision of protecting minorities in the country that he had envisioned and he clearly understood that these practices had no impact on the working of the state.

We look for mosques whenever we land in a place with Non-Muslim majority and if there is any incident involving disrespect to Islam or mosques or similar cases, we choose to raise our voices and side with our belief. Which is an absolutely right thing to do, but at the same time, we should realize that religious places of other faiths within our boundaries require same level of respect and protection that we expect for ours in areas where we are a minority. Keeping this in view, any actions or words that include violent or destructive approach should be condemned on all levels and discouraged. Another segment of society that faces massive discrimination and has suffered for no crime is transgender community. It is very unfortunate that they are abused on so many levels and looked down upon; it is very important to accept and understand that they are humans with feelings and deserve same level of respect as any of us.

The opening of Kartarpur corridor for Sikh community from across the border and all over the world is an amazing initiative by Pakistan. Despite the intolerant and indifferent approach from the Indian government, Pakistan has given the message of peace and tolerance to the world. In the same way, the Government’s stance on letting the Hindu temple being built in Islamabad shows a progressive approach. Similarly, the efforts to streamline Transgender community as part of society, as we recently saw one of them becoming first lawyer of the community and an amazing initiative taken by Rawalpindi police by creating desk for transgender people which is also led by one of the members of their community are heartwarming.

We need to accept that by rising above differences, we can have more productive environment, by co-existing we can bring in change that we have been dreaming of since forever. Imagine living in a country where you do not have to worry about what school of thought you follow but being celebrated for the work that you do and for being you. Doesn’t it sound fascinating? If this is achieved, how many problems are we left with? We can collectively work for better Pakistan, focus on our system, improve where we lack, the work designations and the discriminations that have become integral parts of our thought process will no longer be valid. if we stop worrying about who is who, we might start worrying about things that are worth the worry and focus, a uniform education system, equal opportunities for all, infrastructural progress, sustainable development and pollution control.

Imagine living in Quaid’s Pakistan for which he said, “You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan”. If you choose to rise above hate and differences, there are no bindings… “You are Free”.

Author: Lalarukh Wahid Cheema

An Architect turned Civil Servant of Pakistan.

National College of Arts (2010-2015)

CSS 45th Common, Information Group.

Twitter: @LalarukhCheema