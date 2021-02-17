PSL 6 Brings Together Local and International Commentators for the Mega Event

The biggest sporting event of the country is just round the corner. With the PSL anthem “Groove Mera” still being the talk of the country on social media, sources have hinted towards an exciting combination of commentators to add to the festivity of the Pakistan Super League’s 6th edition.

According to the sources the commentary panel will consist of Rameez Raja, Bazid Khan, Simon Doull, Dominic Cork, and Alan Wilkins. They will be accompanied by the former New Zealand fast bowler Danny Morrison, JP Duminy, Pommie Mbangwa, Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz.

Danny Morrison is who is famous all over the cricketing world for his energy, witticism and unmatched commentary skills is ready for another promising edition PSL.

On the other hand, officials suggested Zainab Abbas will continue to be the presenter for PSL 6, and Tariq Saeed to will fulfill the responsibility for the commentary in Urdu.

PSL 6 is set to begin on February 20 with the first match to be played in Karachi. The first match taking place between last year’s winner Karachi Kings taking on Quetta Gladiators.

This year’s PSL will only be played in Lahore and Karachi and the stadiums will only see 20% of fans due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The PSL 6 opening ceremony will be taking place on 20th February in a specially designed open space in Turkey. The ceremony is all set to break entertainment records having the megastar Atif Aslam performing for the first time in Pakistan Super League. He will be accompanied by Imran Khan of the “Amplifier” fame, Humaima Malick and the HBL PSL 6 Anthem artists: Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig & Young Stunners.

With the star studded opening ceremony and the exciting combination of commentators for PSL 6, an exciting and eventful tournament is hoped for. All teams are set to win the title and prepared for a serious and entertaining battle.