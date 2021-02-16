Quetta Gladiators star Ben Cutting marries Erin Holland

The Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth season is set to start in less than a week and cricket fans are overjoyed as Quetta Gladiators’ Ben Cutting has married Australian singer-model Erin Holland.

Cutting announced late Sunday night that Holland, his long-time girlfriend, was now his “Official Wifey” — a feat considering that their wedding had to be postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Third time’s the charm, eh? It sure was for the Australian cricketer, who married the former Miss World Australia in an event that some 130 guests — including top cricketers and models — attended.

“Couldn’t of asked for a better team of friends to get us through the day,” Ben Cutting wrote on his Instagram.

The all-rounder and his girlfriend, Erin Holland, had announced their engagement two years ago.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLTkgHqFqNt/

Singers Jess Dunbar and Matt Price performed Justin Beiber’s “Anyone” at the wedding as Holland walked down the aisle. “It has been a long journey to this point where we could safely have our friends and family under the one roof,” she said, according to Crictracker, which quoted Perth Now.

“I honestly felt like a princess, the dress was magical,” she added, while her husband, Cutting, said: “Everyone was so accommodating and we are so grateful they all made the time, three times, to be with us for our wedding.”