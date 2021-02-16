Families of missing persons meet chairman COIED Justice Javed Iqbal

Families of the missing persons met with the chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED), Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday and thanked him for making earnest efforts for recovery of missing persons. The families of missing persons from Balochistan lauded the disposal of 4,822 cases by January 31, 2021. The families were told that a total of 2,122 persons were still missing and information about them was being gathered. Last month, some 290 people from Balochistan alone were found to have returned to their homes. Justice Javed Iqbal, said he will soon visit Quetta to look after the grievances of missing persons of Balochistan. In addition, the COIED has started conducting hearings in its federal and provincial offices by taking security precautions to contain coronavirus pandemic.













