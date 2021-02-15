Increase in POL prices to dent ease of doing business plan: PBF

Pakistan Businesses Forum Vice President Ahmad Jawad said the government is already struggling with price control drive across Pakistan and the latest summary sent to petroleum division for revision of petrol prices would further aggravate the problems of a common man and the business community alike.

“This 4th continuous summary in two months if approved will further add to the ever increasing inflation, which in no way is acceptable – neither to the public nor to industries,” he said. Even a rupee fluctuation creates an imbalance in the prices of daily use consumer items, transportation of goods is equally affected, farm to market expense gets higher and ultimately, it causes a trickle-down effect that is neither good for the national economy nor for individuals at any level. This proposal is against the Prime Minister’s vision of increasing Ease of Doing Business in the country, instead of facilitating business, it shall increase the cost of doing business. From this esteemed platform, we urge Prime Minister Imran Khan to turn down the proposal for the sake of the public, for the sake of the business community and industrial growth, Jawad added.