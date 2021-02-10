Pakistan to produce energy from waste

QUETTA: The concept of utilising waste to generate energy might soon be introduced in Pakistan and the ministries concerned would be educated about the technology, said Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo.

In a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association on Tuesday, he said Chinese innovation and introduction of waste recycling was gaining traction in Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s exports are concentrated in only a few products and a handful of markets,” he said, stressing that the country should focus on non-traditional goods.

The FPCCI chief added that there was a need to improve ease of doing business further as it was an important factor for promotion of exports.

Members of the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association delegation said that the association was playing an active role in introducing the country’s plastic industry in the international market.

The plastic industry had great contribution to the economic development of Pakistan, they said.

The sector had been badly impacted by the complicated nature of taxes imposed by the Federal Board of Revenue and Sindh Revenue Board which usually resulted in double taxation, they said.

Moreover, the CNIC condition is affecting growth of the sector and creating hurdles to supplies to different cities of Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with a proposal to set up a committee on the ease of doing business.

The meeting was also attended by FPCCI Vice President Mohammad Athar Sultan Chawla and FPCCI’s former president Zakaria Usman.