Urwa teases new drama ‘Amanat’ alongside Imran Abbas

Urwa Hocane and Imran Abbas are all set to appear on the small screen together in ARY Digital’s Amanat, and the serial can be expected on your screens really soon!

Hocane took to Instagram to share a picture with her newest co-star, teasing their pairing in the upcoming drama serial Amanat. “Amanat coming soon on ARY!” she captioned the picture.

Amanat, a Next Level Production project, was first announced earlier in October 2020, with Abbas sharing the news on his Facebook. The drama marks Abbas’ first project after wrapping up filming on Thora Sa Haq in December 2019.

Along with Hocane and Abbas, the ensemble cast includes Saboor Ali, Haroon Shahid, Gohar Rasheed, Saba Pervaiz, Salman Saeed, Babar Ali, and Sheheryar Zaidi among others.

According to Abbas, the OST has been composed by Naveed Nashad, the maestro behind previous hits like Meray Paas Tum Ho and Do Bol.

Are you excited to watch Hocane and Abbas together on screen?