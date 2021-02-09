IBC announces strike against demolition of lawyers’ chambers

The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) announced a strike for today (Wednesday), condemning the demolition of lawyers’ chambers in district courts and FIR against the lawyers allegedly involved in attack on Islamabad High Court (IHC).

An emergent joint session of Islamabad Bar Council was convened yesterday. The meeting passed various resolutions, demanding action against district administration and CDA officials involved in operation against lawyers’ chambers and condemning the demolition of lawyers chambers and cases against lawyers.

Bar council representatives said that the closure of courts was a loss to stakeholders which was unfortunate. They demanded in the meeting that, all cases against lawyers should be withdrawn immediately. They also demanded in their resolution that reconstruction of demolished lawyers’ chambers should be initiated immediately; district and session judge west should be replaced.

All courts of Islamabad will be on full strike today, February 10. Vice Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi, Members Syed Qamar Hussain Shah Sabzwari, Raja Aleem Khan Abbasi, Naseer Ahmad Kayani, Adil Aziz Qazi besides President Islamabad High Court Bar Association Haseeb Chaudhry, Vice President Imran Shaukat Rao, Secretary Sohail Akbar Chaudhry, Islam Abad District Bar Association President Farid Hussain Kaif, Vice President Farzana Faisal Khan, Secretary Liaquat Manzoor Kamboh, Joint Secretary Saad Raja and others attended.