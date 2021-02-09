Govt may allow continuing imports of cotton from India

Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Adviser on Commerce, Textiles and Investment, has assured the industrialists at a Zoom meeting on Tuesday of continuing imports of cotton and yarn from Wagah border.

He said that the value added textile sector was facing a severe crisis due to the shortage of yarns and therefore Prime Minister Imran Khan would allow the import of cotton and yarn from India.

Mian Farrukh Iqbal, senior vice chairman of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association, welcomed the decision, saying it would not only increase exports but also reduce unemployment.

He said that importing yarn from other countries was not only expensive but would also take one to two months to reach Pakistan. Yarns will be available to us on time from Wagah border and fulfillment of export orders will also be possible on time. He said that in order to promote the export of value added textiles, the government would have to take important steps to increase the production area and production of cotton. He said that it was a matter of concern that the production of cotton in Pakistan was reduced to only 5.5 million bales.

He demanded the government ban the export of yarn to meet the shortfall. These measures will increase exports and become a source of multi-currency for the country.