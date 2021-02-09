Doctors administered anti-corona vaccines

The Sialkot Health Department has started anti-coronavirus vaccination of the doctors and paramedics at Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, Sialkot.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari inaugurated this vaccination by giving the dose of anti Coronavirus vaccine to the doctors on Monday.

The DC lauded the frontline role of the doctors and paramedics against Covid-19 pandemic.

CEO of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr.Muhammad Aslam,on this occasion, said that in the first phase, coronavirus vaccination of front line health workers will be done and the staff is being vaccinated through the registration process.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Lashari while appreciating the spirit of service of the doctors and paramedical nursing staff during the Corona epidemic said that they risked their lives to treat the patients of Corona in Pakistan and provide valuable humanitarian assistance. There services can never be forgotten. Therefore, according to the decision of the government of Pakistan, first of all, health workers are being vaccinated against coronavirus.

He said that according to the program formulated at the national level, coronation should be done gradually.