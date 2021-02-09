Police alleged to have put man on fire

Police in Faisalabad’s Chowki Bhai Wala allegedly set on fire a youth by pouring petrol on him. As a result of which 65% of the body of the youth was burnt after which the affected youth was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

As per reports, 26-year-old Shaan Haider, son of Tahir, of Chak Bhai No 202 Rab Bhai Wala 5 Marla Scheme, said that his brother-in-law Zaidur Rehman, who is addicted to drugs and used to take money from them from time to time. Zaid borrowed money from Shaan but did not return it, Shaan said he went to Millat Town police station to lodge a complaint against his brother-in-law. He was told to contact Chowki Bhai Wala. He visited Chowki Bhai Wala where he was tortured and taken by police officers to a room where he was allegedly asked to satisfy the sexual desire of a police officer. When he refused, the police officials tortured him. They sprinkled a bottle of petrol on his body and threw a burning cigarette at him, which triggered a fire and burned him.

When the victim informed the family about the situation, the family members reached the spot and the police personnel fled the scene.

He was later transferred to the Allied Hospital Burn Unit in critical condition, where he told doctors that he had been set on fire by police. The relatives of the victim have demanded justice. The police said they were looking into the matter.