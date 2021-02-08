Repercussions of early-age smartphone usage!

The internet is an abode of knowledge for children. Though the utility of smartphones cannot be debated, continued use and exposure can have harmful effects on the child. Children’s smartphone use has risen dramatically, studies show. Children who spend too much time on smartphones and other electronic gadgets are at risk of mental health problems, scientists warn. New studies suggest that an hour a day spent staring at a screen plays a significant part in the rise of anxiety and depression among children. Child consultants and psychologists are concerned. Smartphones are making children less curious about what is happening around them. Our children need to get outside and engage with nature.

More than two thirds (77%) of parents with children aged 10-18 think that the Government should introduce legislation setting out an appropriate age for the use of smartphones among young people, according to Priory Group’s new research. And as many as 84% of parents say they would support a ban on children under 16 having smartphones, saying young people only need a basic phone to keep safe. 92% of parents think that social media/the internet is having a negative impact on the physical and mental health of young people, with cyber-bullying (70%), lowering self-esteem (81%), anxiety over getting enough likes/followers (58%), loss of face-to-face interaction (67%), loss of quality sleep (53%), and its encouragement of early sexualisation (39%) being the main reasons. The country had already enacted a smartphone ban during school hours, but this legislation will extend to homes and public places, effectively completely banning smartphones from schools with students under the age of 15. French and Danish lawmakers already passed the law forbidding schoolchildren from going on their devices during breaks, in corridors, playgrounds or at lunchtime.

The drawbacks of smartphone use on children has received attention in recent years. There has been a growing concern for the ways that children have increased access to smartphone technology. Specifically, the behavioural consequences of smartphone dependency in children has received the attention of scholars across the world. Additionally, the adverse bodily effects that smartphones can have on children. A recent research on Child Development explored the physical health consequences of smartphone use for children, that, as more children begin using smartphones at earlier ages, it is of importance that neurological diseases, physiological addiction, cognition, sleep and behavioural problems are considered. Because of this, parents and clinicians should be aware of the repercussions of early-age smartphone usage.

As children use smartphone technology, screen time limits can help reduce their likelihood of developing an unhealthy dependency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has begun identifying the risks associated with children using smartphone technology. The organization stated that children between two- and four-years-old should spend no more than an hour a day in front of a screen. Additionally, Long-term consequences can be hard to measure, and ethical concerns prevent experiments that could explore the topic more thoroughly. As a result, we will likely be unable to grasp many of the negative effects of smartphones that will put children at further risk. Studies also suggest a possible increased risk of tumours for those who use cell phones excessively. There is limited evidence that tumours are caused due to cell phone radiation, but as a parent, you may want to limit the time your kids use phones to avoid any other possible risks, as the human brain is sensitive to electromagnetic radiation.

Smartphones not only distract children from studies but may also be their tool of malpractices to score well in exams. Using the inbuilt calculator in exams where it isn’t allowed, storing photographs or reference information to cheat in the examination, or even exchanging answers with other students over chat during the exam, have been widely observed in various schools. Such behaviour not only affects academic performance but also results in a personality issue. A root cause of the negative effects of smartphones on child development can come from an unexpected place. Parents must consider what image they express to their children and how they communicate responsible smartphone consumption.

As parents tap into their own behaviours to reflect a positive relationship with their phone or tablet, they’ll have a much easier time teaching their children how to approach the world of smartphones healthily. One important note is to remain mindful of different tablet technologies and applications on them. For example, devices like a LeapFrog or Amazon Fire Kids Edition have been designed to engage with children specifically. In these capacities, children can develop digital literacies responsibly, which may not be the case with technologies that weren’t designed with children’s development in mind, such as smartphones or other tablets. Further, parents should remain mindful that some applications in different app stores are more appropriate for children than others. While this may seem overly simplistic at first, it’s still important to note as parents begin considering the most beneficial avenues for their children to use smartphones.

For now, what could possibly affect the brain is the content the child is exposed to and the screen time. Therefore, it is imperative for parents to control or limit screen time and ensure children have access to only certain programs, games, etc. that are suitable for their age. Limited cellphone time won’t affect the child’s learning or focus on other important things/activities, too, such as studies, hobbies, sports, etc. Parents should keep mealtimes, drive-times and bedtimes tech-free, allowing families to chat about their day or sit quietly and daydream, which can be creative, calming and synthesising for children. By establishing specific time slots for both parents and children to tune out their smartphones, both parties will have a greater opportunity to connect more meaningfully. It makes sense that parents would be best suited to introduce smartphone technology to their children after they’ve begun school.

At any earlier stage, children could run the risk of developing adverse tendencies and behaviors. Many electronic devices come packaged with parental guidance options, and PBS recommended parents take advantage of these. Because tablet and smartphone technology could expose children to inappropriate content, parents must be proactive in protecting their children in digital spaces. As children use smartphone technology, screen time limits can help reduce their likelihood of developing an unhealthy dependency. Parents can get creative about when children can and cannot use their smartphones, and as long as they remain consistent in their boundaries, children will be likelier to build a healthy relationship with technology. Before children use a new smart technology, parents should be mindful about the content their children will consume. The technological prowess of the smartphone is tremendous, and it is quite a learning tool for children as well. However, keeping things in moderation and restricting usage hours goes a long way in ensuring children’s well-being and inculcating good behavioural habits in them.

The writer is an economist, anchor, analyst and the President of All Pakistan Private Schools Federation.

[email protected] pakistanprivate schools.com