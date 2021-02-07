Development of education, health sectors govt’s priority

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that education and health sectors should not have been neglected in any case. Punjab under the leadership of Sardar Usman Bazdar is moving towards a digital Punjab because it remains to be seen what we are giving to the children we are bringing to schools. Thanks to information technology, a revolution can be made in the education sector.

She expressed these views while addressing the local officials and teachers of the Education Department after inaugurating the enrollment drive of children in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Sialkot Cantt, Government Schools and Non-Formal Basic Education Centers in Sialkot District.

She said that nations are not formed by building underpasses, overhead barrages and roads but by increasing the capacity of human resources. This requires investment in human resources. Unfortunately, the promotion of education has never been one of the priorities of the post governments.

She said that 95,000 children would be enrolled in government schools in Sialkot district this year. Free books, stationery and uniforms will be provided to the children and no fee will be charged from the children.

Parents should enroll their children in government schools to equip them with education so that they can become useful citizens of the society by reading and writing and play their role in the development of the country. Promotion of education is the top priority of the Punjab government.

She added that 1227 schools have been upgraded in Punjab province to bring 20 million children in schools, 2,000 new classrooms, 110 model schools and second shift in schools are being launched.