Women tortured by police set free

In a major turn of events in a police violence case on women prisoners, the Swat police, apparently in a face-saving act here on Saturday, is said to have freed all the three women accused of robbery at Saidu Sharif area of Swat district.

The five officials (SHO Rafi Ullah, ASHO Ayaz Khan and three constables: Muhammad Allam, Ishaq Khan and Fazal Khaliq) of the Swat police were suspended ‘as per chief minister notice’ and sent to jail after their act of inflicting violence on three-women accused in a video went viral.

Shehzad Khan, a journalist, and writer, while speaking to the daily times said, the police role seemed to be doubtful, as he suspected the police of possible collusion with the owner of the house( dr. Shahid Faiz) to withdraw FIR against the three-women accused of robbery.

“Withdrawal of the FIR will prompt the police to set free the arrested three-women accused of robbery,” Shehzad said, adding that “and in exchange for their release, the three-women, caught in the robbery, might have patched up and helped the police with releasing five of its officers who were suspended and jailed for their act of inflicting violence.”

Shehzad Khan termed this settlement a dramatic one and called for an inquiry into it,” it is totally unjust and the police can not make a deal on its with those three-women arrested on robbery charges.

He said that being involved in robbery and violence by the police were two different cases involving the culprits. “Police intermingled both the cases and helped all the involved parties to reap benefits from the deal,” he alleged the police.

Social and rights activist, Zafar Hayat, was also suspicious of the police role and said, if the police were meant to do such a deal then people should bid their farewell to peace and tranquility.

Meanwhile, this scribe tried to contact Dr. Shahid Faiz, in whose house the burglary was made by the three-women, to know about his version but his phone was switched off.