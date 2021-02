LAHORE: Two white tiger cubs have died at the Lahore Zoo, the facility’s authorities confirmed on Thursday, in what is the latest in a line of recent cases of neglect towards animals.

Lahore Zoo Director Chaudhry Shafqat mentioned each cubs had been three months previous and had been sick for the previous two months.

Pakistan’s zoo animals have lengthy been a subject of dialogue for activists and advocates who’ve repeatedly highlighted poor circumstances in such amenities.