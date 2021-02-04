Biomass technology helps Pakistan cope with energy crisis

Research and technologies on biomass energy and circular agriculture developed by Lanzhou University are being introduced to Pakistan, helping the country cope with insufficient energy supply and promote agricultural modernization, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

The report says that biomass energy is the energy stored in biomass, which is non-fossil organic materials such as wood, straw, vegetable oils and wastes from forestry, agriculture and industry, as well as municipal solid waste. As an important renewable source of energy, it contains stored energy from the sun. When biomass is burned, the chemical energy in biomass is released as heat.

Lanzhou University, located in Gansu Province in western China where there is drought with little rain, has focused on the development of circular agriculture and made innovations in the fields of planting, animal husbandry and biomass energy over the years. The fragile ecology in Gansu is quite similar to many areas of Pakistan, which lays a ground for applying related Chinese technologies to Pakistan.

In September, 2015, Lanzhou University and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) established China-Pakistan Biomass Energy Technology R&D and Demonstration Center. In October, 2016, Lanzhou University provided technological training to 20 Pakistani experts from PARC to share the university’s research achievements.