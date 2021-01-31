PTI’s govt won’t last a day if I don’t want it to: Pervaiz Khattak

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak issued a clarification on Sunday saying he was “indebted” to Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day after his speech in which he claimed that Imran Khan’s “government could not function even for a day if I wanted it [not to]”.

Khattak spoke about the Opposition, saying that they respected him which is why he also had regard for parliamentarians.

Few hours after the statement he tweeted, Khattak clarified that he was “sincere and indebted” to Imran Khan.

Clearly mentioned in my speech for the locals of my village in Nowshera that I’m sincere & indebted to Imran Khan.We are successful in our const. due to our efforts & support of IK. We will defeat all opp. parties ganged up against the candidate we are supporting for the by-elec. — Pervez Khattak (@PervezKhattakPK) January 31, 2021