Company of Saints

While I walked along my humble life

With all the challenges, obstacles, and pains of a wife

I embraced the saints and prophets who I’ve come to love through my life.

I understood their struggles as I studied their lives and their pain

Love and empathy flowed in me and through me from the Beloved to them all to my spirit’s gain.

I walked with Adam: welcomed him warmly to the earth with mother Eve:

“Be at peace and trust in Him, it will be alright by the mercy of the Beloved.”

I walked with Noah and saw him rushing to avoid the storm and rescue all beings: hand in arm I said, “Rest in peace Father Noah, you will soon see land again and all will be safe.”

I sat opposite Joseph, his face radiant and beautiful –a beauty derived from my Beloved, “Your trials of separation, abandonment, imprisonment will end and you will be remembered as king.”

I stood by Jesus when he was betrayed, labeled and abandoned: “Beloved young Jesus (only 33) your soul’s wounds will heal and you will be adored forever by the Beloved and all” I said reassuringly, and hugging Mother Mary lovingly, empathetically, and tearfully, “I feel your pain!”

I closed my eyes and found myself sitting in humility with the Prophet Muhammad:

Your essence so radiant and loving I felt overwhelmed by your embrace.

Your hard struggle, your poverty, your exemplary humility, your sacrifice of your beloved family (Ah! Hassan and Hussain, Zainab and Sakina!), I see it all, appreciate, and embrace you in return. Thank you for all you did for us, for me, for humanity oh Rehmat al Alameen (Mercy to all of the universes/worlds/created beings).

Through all the sacrifices those of my beloveds above and others not here mentioned, you all lit up the path for others to follow.

I see men and women of love and knowledge effortfully walking your path

(the sirat al mustaqeem)

From Khwaja Mouinuddin Chishty in Ajmer to Shah Abdul Latif in Sindh

From Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi to Mansur Al Halaj

Scholarship lit up the way and sacrifices of lives were made

All this in Your beautiful names my Ultimate Beloved:

Ya Wadud, Ya Rehman, Ya Raheem, Ya Jalal, Ya Jaleel

Beloved, You have witnessed so much pain, so much loss, so much suffering, so much betrayal. I am sorry on behalf of humanity for what pain we caused You and the moments we let You down when we really should have stood by You in full trust.

While I walk along my humble life in the essence of the saints, just “cured” from cancer, I smile and feel the radiance of Your love, the warmth of Your embrace.

I thank You Beloved for the pleasure of the company of saints!