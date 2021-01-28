One killed, 15 injured in land dispute clash

A youth was killed and fifteen other persons, including two women, were injured seriously in a brawl between two rival groups over an old land dispute in village Waahley, Pasrur tehsil, on Wednesday.

Azam Ali and his companions were busy in the fields when their rivals, armed with sharp edged knives, wooden sticks, iron rods, hockey sticks and bricks, went there and started quarrelling. Ali Raza was killed and fifteen other persons were injured seriously. The injured were shifted to the Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital where the condition of six injured was stated to be critical. Accused fled away. The Pasrur Sadar Police are investigating with no arrest.