43,000 complaints received on citizen portal settled

As many as 43,068 public complaints have been disposed of, received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, by various departments in the district while steps are being taken to expedite the remaining applications.This was informed to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali at a meeting to review progress on the complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal. The meeting was informed that a total of 45,080 applications were received on Pakistan Citizen Portal and feedback was also taken from individuals on resolving the issues. The deputy commissioner directed all departments to expedite the complaints and the feedback of the complainant should also be sought. He said that immediate redressal of grievances related to his department and complainants should be satisfied with the departmental action. He said that regular meetings would be held to review the performance in resolving the grievances received so all the departments should realize their responsibilities.













