Court sentences couple to death for for raping, filming minor girls

RAWALPINDI: Justice Jahangir Ali Gondal of District and Session Court Rawalpindi on Monday awarded death sentence and life imprisonment to Qasim Jahangir, Kiran Jahangir for abducting, sexually assaulting, and blackmailing nearly 45 girls.

Qasim Jahangir was sentenced to demise and life in jail over rape and recording specific movies. Jahangir was additionally given a three-year jail sentence along with his life sentence and has to pay a nice of Rs2.5 million. His spouse, Kiran Mahmood, has additionally been sentenced to life and has to pay a nice.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the couple had confessed to raping as many as 45 minors and filming their rape.

Videos of 10 minor girls and thousands of nude photographs were recovered from the suspects’ custody, he had said, adding that the couple in question used to sell the explicit videos and photographs to pornography websites for a large sum of money.

The girl who was student of M. Sc ruled that she was lured iinto a car and taken to a house where she was raped and filmed. The girl was trapped as she came out from a college. A woman wearing mask showed herself as student at the college and started talking to her. She took her to a place where a car stopped near them and asked both to sit inside. The woman introduced her as her relative and asked her to sit in the car. The girl was taken to a villa soon as she sat inside the car. The curtains of the car were drawn. She was taken to Gulistan Colony where accused raped her on gunpoint and As soon as the girl was inside the car, black curtains were drawn and the car was taken to a villa located in Gulistan Colony, where the accused raped her on gunpoint, while Kiran Mahmood—the wife of the main convict—kept filming her on the spot.