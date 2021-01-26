People of Kashmir observed Black Day on Indian Republic Day

Black day was observed near Cease Fire Line under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on the Indian Republic Day.

Hundreds of people carrying black flags and wearing black ribbons participated in the rally.

Effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Makand Nirvana and Bipin Rawat including Indian flag were set on flames expressing anger of masses against Indian aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to details, protesters burned tires and staged protest against Indian state repression, partition of Kashmir and the killing of youths in IOK.

While addressing the protesters on Black Day, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that India is not a democratic state but a system of terror, oppression and barbarism which is prevalent in India.

“However, India claims to be the largest democracy in the world under the guise of fake and fraudulent democracy” he stated, adding that the constitutional status of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir was changed.

He said, “The state with its historical identity was torn to pieces and millions of its people suffered a painful crisis, India is killing Kashmiri youth under the guise of fake democracy and imprisoning thousands of innocent people.”

Ghazali voiced that the world should know that India is not a democracy but a savage state where minorities are being killed on the basis of religion, region and race.

“By celebrating the so-called Republic Day of India as Black day, the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir are telling the world that we are not Indians and we do not recognize the occupation of India”, Uzair added.

He reiterated that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination.

Ghazali appealed to the international community for cooperation in handing over the bodies of Athar Mushtaq, Zubair Ahmed and Ijaz Maqbool, to their heirs who were martyred in a fake encounter in Srinagar.

Other leaders said in their address that the Indian government was violating the rights of millions of Muslims and Dalits in occupied Kashmir.

The speakers said that the Indian forces were destroying peace by shelling unarmed civilians on the ceasefire line. This open aggression of India would not be tolerated.

Shaukat Javed Mir, Shakir ul Islam, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Peerzada Syed Sultan, Raja Qasid, Zahid ul Qamar Khan, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Shabbir Ahmed Abbasi, Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, Tahir Muhammadi, Abrar Abbasi, Muhammad Aimal Farzam and others also addressed on the occasion.