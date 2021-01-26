“Tractor Parade” on Indian Republic Day

Thousands of Indian farmers riding tractors drove through New Delhi after Republic Day parade to protest against new agriculture laws. Protestors who have been demanding to repeal the law for about two months, planned a peaceful show of power on the day that is marked with a significant military parade in the capital.

Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have reached the capital, braving not only harsh weather conditions, but also use of force by the administration. As multiple attempts of negotiations from Modi government have failed, roads leading to the capital have been blocked ever since the protests began nearly two months ago.

The demonstrators leadership decided to up the ante with a tractor parade right after the iconic military parade.

After the Indian Supreme Court declined the government’s appeal to ban the rally, Delhi police conditionally allowed 12,000 tractors to parade through 100km on specific routes within the city.

However, groups of protestors breached police barricades and stormed Red Fort. Police used lathicharge and tear gas to control the protesters. One person was killed after his tractor was shot at.

Farmer leaders have also planned a foot march to Parliament on February 1, the day the Union Budget will be presented.