PTI’s Haleem Adil becomes new Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly

The Sindh Assembly secretariat notified on Tuesday Haleem Adil Sheikh as the new opposition leader in the provincial assembly, the notification came after the resignation of PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigned.

On Monday, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani had accepted the resignation of Naqvi. Earlier in January, Naqvi tendered his resignation as the leader of the opposition in the assembly, saying that the opposition was not allowed to play its due role due to the dictatorial tendencies on the part of the treasury benches.

As per the notification of the Sindh Assembly Secretariat, “On request of 59 Members of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh belonging to Opposition benches amongst them 29 Members belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT1), 19 Members belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and 11 Members belonging to Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to declare Haleem Adil Sheikh, as Leader of opposition.”

Daily Times had already reported that after Naqvi’s resignation, the PTI would nominate the vice-president of PTI Haleem Adil Sheikh for Sindh for the position. The notification of Sheikh as the new leader was issued following the approval of Speaker Durrani

Right after becoming the new opposition leader, Haleem Adil said that Sindh Chief Minister is answerable to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. “I have learnt a lot from Firdous Shamim Naqvi and soon he will get an important role in the Centre,” he said in a video message.