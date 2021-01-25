Zainab Chottani holds solo show for her collection titled Bagh-e-Ishq

Karachi’s greatly admired designer Zainab Chottani exhibited her new Spring Summer bridal collection titled ‘Bagh E Ishq’ on Saturday at Karachi’s iconic Jehangir Kothari Parade, Clifton.

Taking part in the designer’s first solo show were a mix of 50 male and female models showcasing the latest trends for bridal fashion.

Zainab Chottani’s Bagh-e-Ishq was inspired by patterns and motifs fueled by our long-standing fascination with the Ottoman Empire. The sumptuous collection, as the name implies, was an ode to indigenous Pakistani arts and crafts like the bandhani, chapa print, crushed fabrics and vibrant screen prints, juxtaposed with pieces that are replete with flowing paisley motifs and burnished-metallic tints that resound with the Turkish tradition of decorative illustrations. The flowing ethereal garments in hues of midnight blue, rich pinks, resplendent teals and golden mustards channeled royal splendour via floral patterns embellished with age-old crafts like zardozi, and vibrant threadwork called resham ka kaam. This collection, with its contemporary spirit, was designed to resonate with the modern, luxury consumer in the new normal.

Bagh e Ishq featured Zainab’s sublime mix of eastern and contemporary silhouettes taking inspiration from the rich art and architecture of the Ottoman Empire. Beautiful summer friendly hues that ranged from pretty to expressive, emulated the vivid colors of the central Asian landscape, with embroideries that showcased intricate details with sublime harmony. The collection exuded joy with Zainab Chottani’s signature use of color, and classic silhouettes that clearly emulated the happy and rather charming character of a Zainab Chottani woman and man.

Speaking at her solo show the triumphant designer Zainab Chottani commented that: “Since the pandemic last year, we have all reworked how we function and considering how bridal events have adjusted to the new normal, we customized our collection based on those needs and preferences. Similarly we also chose to show our clothes outdoors so prospective brides and grooms could imagine themselves in a similar setting. Our designs have been rationalized so there is no lack of fantasy and clothes that are pretty yet practical without compromising on the glamour and beauty of details.”

The décor and art direction of the event was by The Social Squad, with choreography by Production 021 and live music by Zia and Mujeeb who flew in from Hunza. Hair and Make-up was by team Nabila and N-Gents. Jewelry for the show by Allure by MHT and shoes for men by The ShoeMakers & Co. Besides being a Covid SOP compliant outdoor event, it was notable that all precautionary measures were implemented.