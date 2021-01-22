Mali, Pakistan can work together in agri-sector: envoy

Ambassador of Mali Dianguina Dit Yaya Doucoure said Mali and Pakistan should work together in the agriculture sector and avail benefit from each other’s experience, adding that the agriculture sectors of both the countries are rich with resources and abilities.

While speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday, the Ambassador said that Mali has vast agri land that can be given on lease for 30 years to the investors.

He said that a legal framework in Mali is being introduced to ensure one window operation for the foreign investors. He said that exchange of trade delegations between the two countries can be most effective tool for strengthening trade and economic ties. He said that role of private sectors of Mali and Pakistan is vital in this respect.

While talking to the Ambassador of Mali, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Tariq Misbah said that new business partners in unconventional markets like African countries will not only help to boost external trade of Pakistan but will also help African businessmen and investors to tap huge potential from an emerging economy.

He said that LCCI is well aware of the importance of Mali as the eighth-largest country in Africa, with an area of over 1,240,000 square kilometers.

He said that Pakistani business community always attached great importance to enhancing economic relations with African region as it is a good potential market for Pakistan Exports.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Mali Chamber of Commerce & Industry should ink an MOU for enhancing trade and economic ties between the two countries.