Tiger Woods has back surgery, will miss Torrey Pines, Riviera

LONDON: Tiger Woods on Tuesday said he underwent a procedure to remove a pressurised disc fragment that was pinching a nerve in his back and will not compete at this month’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines or at next month’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Doctors said the surgery was a success and the 15-time Major champion is expected to make a full recovery. “I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour,” said Woods, who has 82 career wins on the PGA Tour. Woods said he experienced back pain during last month’s PNC Championship, a 36-hole event that he played with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. The recent microdiscectomy was the 45-year-old American’s fifth back surgery. He last underwent a back procedure when he had spinal-fusion surgery in April 2017. He also had microdiscectomy surgery three times in 2014 and 2015. He played just one event from August 2015 through December 2017 because of his back issues. A holder of 82 PGA Tour victories, Woods tied for ninth at the Farmers to start 2020, but struggled to contend the rest of the summer.













