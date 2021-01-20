ECP says fully aware of its constitutional responsibilities

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday while responding to a protest demonstration organised by the PDM outside its office said that the election body is fully aware of its constitutional responsibilities.

“We are committed to fulfilling our responsibilities without succumbing to any pressures,” the ECP said in a handout issued on Tuesday as opposition parties gathered outside its Islamabad office to protest against alleged delay in the investigations of the foreign funding case against the ruling party.

The ECP said that it is ready to hold free and fair polls at any time. It rejected the allegations of slow progress in the foreign funding case and said that it has made considerable progress in the case. “We have further directed the scrutiny committee to hold its proceedings into the case thrice in a week,” the handout read. It is pertinent to mention here that the leaders and the workers of opposition parties united under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gathered outside the Election Commission Office (ECP) to record their protest against alleged delay in decision of the foreign funding case.