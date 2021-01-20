Danish diplomats visit WASA office

Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm and Bente Schiller, deputy head of mission, visited the WASA office on Tuesday and said work on the wastewater treatment plant should be expedited so that timely completion of the plant was possible.

They were welcomed by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed and Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry. Lis Rosenholm appreciated the service of WASA Faisalabad as an institution and hoped that it would play its full role in terms of wastewater treatment plants. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said that the wastewater treatment plant is a mega project of about Rs.19 billion which will solve the problem of environmental protection as well as a water supply for crops. Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said that despite the disruption in a routine around the world, the Danish Ambassador Excellency Mrs. Liz Rosenhall and Deputy Head of Mission Medium Bente Schiller’s visit to Faisalabad and the WASA Department are grateful for the full support. He hoped that their visit would further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries. The visit has given new impetus to the WASA and WASA team to understand the importance of wastewater treatment plants. Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry further said that wastewater treatment plant is a very important mega project to improve environmental protection and will be made usable for WASA clarified that WASA Faisalabad is a large power-consuming company so their support is very much needed to transfer the machinery and installations of WASA Faisalabad to solar energy and this sector is also of interest to them. That is why Wasa Faisalabad is the real rightful and favorite candidate for your assistance in this field. Expressed and clarified that his services for WASA Faisalabad will always be remembered. On this occasion, WASA Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed also presented special souvenirs and gifts to the high-level delegation.