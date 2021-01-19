The truth is out finally, revealed, exposed and divulged. It has vindicated the long held stance of Pakistan over the hegemonic Indian designs. The war mongering, hyper, insensitive and immature India once again stands exposed. Post, the Transparency Intl report titled, “India most corrupt country in Asia”, the economist’s report titled “India’s diminishing democracy”, Reuters 2020 Pictures of the Year exposing India, Sophie Landrin’s story in the French newspaper Le Monde claiming “Uttar Pradesh, laboratory of Hindu extremism”, the Dossier with irrefutable evidences presented by the state of Pakistan, EU Disinfo lab report exposing Indian fake media penetration and now here comes the ‘Arnab Gate’, further pushing India down.

The Pakistan-centric hostile Indian foreign policy, always engaged in hatching conspiracies to sabotage internal peace and external image of Pakistan, directly and through its proxies, stands exposed after the “Arnab Leaks” scandal. You remember Pulwama? You remember the so called Balakot Strike in which our ten trees and an innocent crow were bombed by India? 14 Feb 2019, Pulwama attack, hours after the attack Pakistan was clearly blamed without any prior investigation. The world must be surprised but Pakistan is not. Pakistan very well knew the Indian involvement and had termed it as a “False Flag Operation”. Soon after Pulwama, India staged a so called Balakot strike, and then the Abhinandan saga. This all was done to sweep the polls as the damning leaked chat between Goswami and Parthodas Gupta, ex CEO of BARC, reveals that “It’s good for big man in the season. He will sweep polls”. In the leaked chat, Arnab Goswami states morbidly that the “This attack we have won like crazy”, but weren’t you suppose to cry on the dead bodies of 40 Indian soldiers? Internally India was celebrating the dead bodies of its 40 soldiers. Who does it in the world? Only those can, who had themselves planned the killings. This was actually a war of benefits. Pulwama perfectly suited BJPs hate driven strategy against Pakistan and Muslims to sweep elections, whereas Goswami’s war mongering channel’s benefits were commercial, the “Ratings”.

The lies don’t stop here, one after another, India continuously getting exposed in front of the world. From top to bottom, every official manipulates information. The butcher of Gujarat lies, fabricates and manipulates everything along with his counterpart Ajit Doval, the unholy nexus of Modi and hostile media continues, the official news agency ANI also twists the facts as exposed in the EU Disinfo Lab report. Among all these continuous fabrications of information, here comes another lie of Indian Army Chief who claims that “300 – 400 terrorists trying to infiltrate LOC”. There is a very strong fencing and lightening system by India all along the LOC. Infiltration is not humanly possible. There has been record ceasefire violations, more than 3000 in number by India. To avoid internal rifts and to evade the questions in the aftermath of “Arnab Leaks” that how could India kill its own soldiers, these immature and forged allegations are made to put the dust into the world’s eyes.

India needs to answer the questions the world and the Indian public itself is asking. “An un happy Indian Army”, with more than 1200 suicides in the past few years, low pays, incompetent leadership, the growing levels of frustration, the faceoff with China in Laddakh in which India is brutally being defeated, the firm and sound response from Pakistan Army and now as the “Arnab Leaks” exposes that India itself killed its soldiers will further deteriorate and weaken the morale of its Army. It will create a rift between politics, army and the media, which will destroy India and its hostile agendas in times to come. Pakistan stands vindicated and had already told the truth, but now once again the truth is out, loud and clear.