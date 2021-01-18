Imran Khan stands at a pivotal point in Pakistan’s history

Pakistan is at a crucial turning point. Every patriotic Pakistani needs to pray for this great country’s success and stop being apologists.

At a time of a global pandemic, there are indicators that despite the world economies being affected, Pakistan is making economic progress. The pandemic itself has not spiralled out of control here, as it has done in other countries.

There is progress being made on the damn. It is time for reforms, within the prison structure, health care, education and infrastructure. Pakistan has been blessed with the most beautiful landscape in the world and tourism is being promoted.

The army is strong and should be supported. These are our brave warriors who are ready to lay their lives for us. If the government is on good terms, as it should be, this becomes a taunt for the fickle apologists, who cannot bear to see Pakistan prosper under PTI.

What is letting Pakistan down? It is the grumbling of the entitled elite, who fear their ill-gotten gains, will be subject to accountability. It is not in their interests to conceive of a scenario where Imran khan could succeed. They rejoice in his setbacks and fear at his successes, burying any pretence of patriotism in the mud.

Imran Khan is a fearless leader, who will be entrenched in Pakistan’s history, with the greats before him, unlike his contemporary predecessors, who try desperately to regain their power foothills, in order to bury any accountability for their corruption and redeem their glory, but their attempts are futile.

This is a pivotal point in Pakistan’s history, when the nation needs to come together to support a leader who has only the best intentions for Pakistan.

The recent PDM marches, which so irresponsibly called the public out in groups, at a time of the Covid pandemic, when like Russian Roulette, this terrible virus can take any life, young old, strong or vulnerable, knowing that the virus could spread and take lives, which it did. They care only for their vanity, for their power, for their properties scattered abroad, but not for the poor man who turned up, risking his life.

Despite the irresponsibility of their mission, democracy allowed them to continue with their ill informed ventures, which called for the downfall of an elected leader, although in reality, it is known this was nothing but an attempt by a comrade of crooks to save their black money.

Yet it is baffling that they are so foolish as to believe that Imran Khan could ever have fallen for their attempts at blackmail.

Imran Khan is on a course, from which he cannot be deterred and never was a war fought, where some battles were not lost.

The great Prophet, may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon Him, did not form a Riyasat Medina overnight. The war was not won until the Battle of Uhud was lost.

Change does not materialise overnight. When Imran Khan came to power, he had a mammoth task ahead of him and anyone thinking that a complete overhaul could be done in a few years, is clearly not a realist.

Imran Khan has not wavered from his resolve that he will ensure that all those who looted Pakistan will be held accountable and their money returned to Pakistan. We are hearing that the CEO of Broadsheet, which was investigating corruption, has laid bare that Nawaz Sharif’s family offered a bribe to drop the investigation. More revelations will unfold, the longer Imran Khan remains at the helms and this is what the opposition fears.

To bring change, there needs to be a nationwide effort, to root out corruption and stand behind the first leader in a long time, who has governed not for his personal financial gain, but for the good of its people. Change is coming, by the will of the Almighty who has placed a strong, fearless and compassionate leader in Pakistan, but change takes time and it takes joint effort by the believers.

The writer is Sahibzada Jahangir, Spokesperson of Prime Minister Imran Khan