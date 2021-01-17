Measles outbreak in Chaman leaves three children dead

A measles outbreak in Chaman has left three children of a family dead, it was learnt on Sunday. According to the levies sources, the measles outbreak is being reported in several villages of Tooba Achakzai in Chaman. Acting on the situation, District Health Officer, Rafique Mengal has sent special teams to the infected areas to control the epidemic. Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by the measles virus. Symptoms usually develop 10–12 days after exposure to an infected person and last 7–10 days.













