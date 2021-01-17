60 DSPs yet to declare assets

At the moment when the government is claiming to come up with ‘revolutionary’ steps to eliminate corruption, it is disturbing to note that 60 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) posted in different districts of Punjab including Faisalabad have not declared their assets for the last five years.

However, taking note of the situation, the police department’s high-ups have warned the DSPs of consequences in the promotion committee meeting. The IG Punjab has directed that all the 60 DSPs would be required to provide details of their properties immediately.

Like the officers of other departments in Punjab, the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) across the province are also directed to submit details of their assets every year but to no avail. Therefore, the Inspector General of Punjab Police has issued a letter to the police chiefs of all the districts stating that there are many DSPs across Punjab who has not submitted their annual returns. They have to submit the details of their properties to the headquarters.

