Two held for depositing fake bank receipts

The Civil Lines police have registered a fraud case against two people for causing financial losses to the government by affixing fake bank receipts of cash with the different registration papers at the office of the sub-registrar.

Sub-Registrar Amir Shehzad told that Rana Kashif and Israr Ahmed,, stamp paper vendors at Sialkot Kutchery, affixed fake bank receipts of cash with the dozens of registration paper of different properties. He said that the owners of the said properties were called and inquired about it. They said that they had paid lakhs of rupees to the accused who posed themselves as the agents of the sub-registrar office Sialkot. The sub-registrar said that these bank receipts were found dubious and different from the original official receipts. He said that the bank later confirmed these receipts were fake and the accused had committed fraud by attaching fake receipts of cash receiving with the registration papers of dozens of the local properties. Police have started an investigation with no arrest in this regard…#

Flour prices: Provincial Minister for Punjab Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq today visited various flour selling spots at Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur and checked the quality of flour and its prices. He said that stern legal actions would be taken against those found selling flour on higher prices. He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of the flour. Provincial Minister directed the Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari to bring further betterment in process of sale of flour by establishing maximum flour selling points and ensuring variability of maximum flour in Sailkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils to facilitate the local people at local level.