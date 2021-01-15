6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in March 2022

LAHORE: The Olympic Council of Asia on Thursday announces that the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, scheduled to be held in Bangkok and Chonburi Province in Thailand from May 21st to 30th, 2021, had been postponed. The OCA released a statement to say that the situation regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and health protocols around the continent had brought about the postponement. The new dates of the OCA’s 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will be from March 10th to 20th, 2022. The decision was made by the OCA after an in-depth discussion between the Olympic Council of Asia, the Thailand National Olympic Committee, and the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Organizing Committee. The decision aims at serving the common interests of all related National Olympic Committees and ensuring the safety and health of the athletes and all relevant participants.













