You eat Papa Jones Pizza yourself and make us drink only with tea and water, that’s unfair, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman

JUI leader Moulana Fazal-ur-Rahman shown his reaction in response to DG ISPR’s Press conference and said that they eating Papa Jones Pizza and making us drink only with tea and water. This is unfair and abuse.

Addressing the meeting of opposition alliance PDM in Malakand Batkhela Zafar Park, Moulana said in response to a presser held on Monday by the spokesman of the Pakistan Army Public Relations Department DG, Major General Babar Iftikhar. When asked DG ISPR about Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman plans to match to Rawalpindi. DG ISPR asked if he would come to Rawalpindi and have a sit-in in front of the GHQ, what reaction would be by the Army, he replied that we would have tea and water to Moulana.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, “I want to tell them that you should eat Papa Jones pizza and make us drink tea and water. This is an abuse, this is not hospitality.”

Addressing a meeting of the PDM, a coalition of opposition parties, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said, “It was said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would have to surrender before the NAB. I said, ” It is not the job of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to surrender, it is the job of General Niazi to surrender”.

In the coming times, conspiracies are being hatched against the Constitution, conspiracies are being hatched against the rights of the people of the provinces and conspiracies are being hatched against the owner of this nation.

He said that the army is indispensable for the country and despite a thousand differences, it cannot be denied, the army has to explain that they are neutral or they are with Imran Khan. If they are party then we will have the right to protest at the doorstep of GHQ.