102 cases against fertilizer dealers for overcharging in 2020

The Agriculture Department registered a case against 102 dealers for overcharging and adulteration of fertilizers last year and imposed Rs 4 million fine. This was informed during a meeting of the Divisional Agriculture Advisory Committee which was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan in the committee room of his office.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed briefed about the welfare measures of farmers and implementation of government policies. Agriculture officers and representatives of farmers organizations were also present. The Director Agriculture informed about the situation of wheat crop and said that farmers training programs were arranged continuously and 87 teams of agriculture extension visited 2157 villages and trained 1.5 million farmers along with 69544 informative literature were also distributed.

The Divisional Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the Agriculture Department and said that the fruits of government initiatives should be communicated to the farmers and they should be kept in close touch with them so that they are aware of departmental matters. He also directed that overcharging of prices of fertilizers and pesticides would not be tolerated. During the meeting the representatives of farmers highlighted some issues and the Commissioner directed the concerned for early disposal of grievance.

Polio vaccination drive from 11th

The next Polio Eradication Campaign in Faisalabad district would continue from 11th to January 15 and in the district 1.327 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops and 3549 teams would perform duty and all necessary arrangements had been made finalized in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was informed during the meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee. CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed and other officers of various departments were also present. The Deputy Commissioner said that all relevant departments should perform their duty vigilantly so that 100 % targets should be achieved.

He said that all arrangements and implementation should be done according to micro-plan so that the weaknesses and shortcomings could be rectified. He clarified that every round of polio was important therefore, awareness of parents would continue before and during the campaign. He said that all arrangements should be finalized at tehsil level also and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. DHO briefed the house on final arrangements of the next Polio campaign and said that duty roaster has been issued in this regard. news desk