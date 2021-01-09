Twitter permanently suspends Trump’s account

Twitter has announced that it had permanently banned President Trump from the platform “due to the risk of further incitement for violence”.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

President Trump’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended after he incited his supporters to storm the Capitol.

After the pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol, on Wednesday, Twitter warned him that “additional violations of the Twitter Rules” would potentially result in a permanent ban.

A day earlier, Trump was barred from using Facebook for the remainder of his term. Several other social networking platforms have also restricted Trump’s digital activity.