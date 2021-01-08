Old war of oppression continues

Terror and Trepidation has once again struck the Shia Hazara community. The innocent coal miners, residents of Hazara Town in Quetta, were viciously butchered in an attack claimed by the notorious terrorist organization “ISIS”. A statement from the Aamaq News Agency, which is affiliated with the militant group, claimed responsibility for the killings of 11 miners.

In the past two decades, there has been a sharp increase in the “Infused Sectarian Violence”. The greatest burden of this infused sectarianism is endured by the Shia Hazara community of Balochistan. Hazaras have been consistently targeted by terrorists and their facilitators. So many people have been killed that a funeral has taken place in almost every house. There are many houses in which there are no men left. Hundreds of wives became widows, thousands children orphaned. More than 2,000 people have reportedly been killed in the past 15 years. Hazara genocide has continued since 1999, sometimes through bomb blasts and sometimes through targeted killings but this time, the oppressors wrote a different tale of oppression. This time, barbarism was demonstrated in a different way.

Let’s connect the dots and look who is exploiting the fault lines of Pakistan from across the border. India has been exploiting the ethnic and religious fault lines in Pakistan by trying to damage every effort towards national cohesion. A hawkish Ajit Doval, famous for his Doval doctrine, himself accepted that there are three modes of enemy engagement, The defensive mode, defensive offensive and the offensive one. Doval confirmed that India is currently in an offensive mode, which refers to targeting vulnerabilities of Pakistan, which includes the economic vulnerabilities, the political ones, International isolation, damaging Pakistan’s efforts towards Afghanistan and destroying the internal security balance. Then came the eye opener statement, the center point of the Doval doctrine “You do one Mumbai, You may lose Balochistan”. This clearly reflects Indian aggressive and hawkish policy towards Pakistan, especially Balochistan.

Let’s go back to November 2020, Pakistan once again drew the world’s attention towards India’s efforts to sabotage Pakistan’s peace and stability, through a dossier presented in a Joint Presser by Foreign Minister and DG ISPR. India was badly exposed for its attempts to carry out terrorism in Pakistan using Afghan soil. India has been providing training and weapons to terrorists to carry out activities in Pakistan and especially Balochistan. A consortium of terrorist organizations is being formulated. DG ISPR retaliated that there were credible reports that conspiracies are being hatched in Indian consulates along the border. Indian Colonel Rajesh was found to be involved in anti-Pakistan activities from Afghanistan. There is evidence of India’s provocation, the enemy state has been found supporting banned terrorist organizations.

Major General Babar Iftikhar had already said that Indian embassies have become a hub of anti-Pakistan activities, Indian Colonel Rajesh, the mastermind of terror sponsorship, met terrorists at Afghan embassy 4 times. The enemy migrated 30 ISIS Indian terrorists to Pak Afghan border and has distributed billions of rupees to banned organizations; evidences of support for TTP by RAW were also found. When we connect all these dots, it is clear that India is behind all this turmoil.

The EU Disinfo Lab report also shows how India has been using these attacks for anti-Pakistan rhetoric through its fake and Bollywood inspired news media. India has been portraying Pakistan as an unsafe country for minorities all over the world through its fake and planted NGOs and fake media. India wants to achieve its nefarious intentions by targeting the minority community in Pakistan as a part of Doval doctrine and using the same attacks as propaganda against Pakistan on the other hand. EU Disinfo lab exposes Indian News Agency “ANI” for its hostile and fake propagandas against Pakistan. The similar trend can be seen again by ANI in the recent Hazara community incident.

Pakistan’s security agencies and Armed forces are determined to root out terrorism and terrorists. In this regard, the work of closing the longest border with Afghanistan is in full swing. Eighty-three percent of the fencing work has been completed already and will be completed in the next two months to prevent the movement of terrorists and the utilization of Afghan soil against Pakistan. But, the responsibility doesn’t rest on the security agencies alone it is high time we act as Nation. It is high time we move beyond ethnic conflicts, it is high time we leave behind the typical political rhetoric and blame games. The greater national dialogue is the need of the hour to get out of the chaos and turmoil we face today. The Shia Hazara community needs each one of us in these moments of grief.