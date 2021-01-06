2021: The next force

How robotics and Artificial Intelligence will change our jobs!

The time may have finally come for artificial intelligence (AI) after periods of hype.

“[AI] is going to change the world more than anything in the history of mankind. More than electricity.” Dr. Kai-Fu Lee,humankind is on the brink of a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work, and relate to one another. In its scale, scope, and complexity, the transformation will be unlike anything we have experienced before.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting the future of virtually every industry and every human being. AI has acted as the main driver of emerging technologies like big data, robotics and IoT, and it will continue to act as a technological innovator for the foreseeable future.AI is the branch of computer sciences that emphasizes the development of intelligence machines, thinking and working like humans. For example, speech recognition, problem solving, Auto drive, learning and planning.

We have done 5 to 10 years of technological advancement during the last nine months of covid-19 pandemic. Futuristically the Internet canvasis forecasting that robotics and artificial intelligence will permeate wide segments of daily life by 2025, with huge implications for a range of industries such as health care, transport and logistics, customer service, and home maintenance. But even as they are largely consistent in their predictions for the evolution of technology itself, they are deeply divided on how advances in AI and robotics will impact the economic and employment picture over the next decade.

They will also rapidly improve in the next decade. These changes will hit millions of workers very hard with some analysts forecasting 30% job losses alone over the next 15 years.

Robots can effectively perform jobs that require repetitive tasks, such as working on the assembly line, software testing, creating financial reports and compiling other documents based on data. Moreover, they easily replace humans in performing hard manual tasks or working in hazardous conditions, such as in the chemical industry or mining. AI systems can supplement employees such as accountants, financial experts, or doctors in performing cognitive tasks. Thus, in medicine and healthcare, artificial intelligence can greatly assist in branches such as diagnostics, drug formulation, or clinical trials. Nevertheless, medical workers will mostly keep their jobs, taking into account ethics issues and communicative skills that the machines lack.

However, journalists are losingtheir jobs because of changes in advertising and publishing tools but on the other hand digital journalism and digital marketing is rising up and creating new opportunities. Social Media marketing, Blogging, SEO, Vlogging and Digital influencer’s opened up new entrepreneurial chapters. Community Journalism was a myth, which has now turned to reality, thanks to digital platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and most importantly YouTube.

The business office of a news outlet can benefit just as much from AI as the reporters themselves. By collecting data and crunching the numbers, AI can help managers and executives make decisions about which type of content to produce, which subscribers and former subscribers to target, which marketing campaigns to run, how much to charge for ads and subscriptions, and more.

Fast-moving changes in digital technologies are reshaping journalism. More so now than perhaps ever before, the authority of journalists and gatekeepers is being tested, in part because erstwhile audience members not only consume news but also create and distribute it.

Nevertheless, journalistic ethics is already a sensitive topic—and so is ethics in AI, which makes their combination especially contentious.

The jobs where robots will have the least impact have to do with people management, social interactions and creativity, such as education or natural science. As a rule, these jobs are difficult to automate, but even if it were possible, it would be costly to implement, which is not attractive from the business point of view. These also include specialized jobs in unpredictable conditions, e.g. plumbers and electricians.

Artificial intelligence and robotics, like other new technologies, are not totally destructive for employment. The main goal of emerging technologies is not to replace humans in their jobs, but to make all processes safer and more efficient. It’s not a confrontation, but rather a beneficial collaboration between automated robotics and humans. Employment in the automated industries may not decline but rather increase, as new types of jobs will appear and new skills will be required. It’s true because machines can’t work by themselves. Humans are needed to develop software for machines, maintain and fix equipment, or make decisions based on data generated by intelligent technologies.

The new normal will be digital, according to a study 85 million jobs will be lost in next five year and 90 million new opportunities will arise. Different new jobs will be created, the question is would u have the skills for those jobs. People will not lose their workplaces irrevocably. There will be new jobs, the so-called adjacencies, meaning that people will be cooperating with technologies. The primary difference is that for humans, the work will become more creative, rather than technical. They will create business strategies, design and develop new concepts of implementing smart machines in real life, control and analyze the results.

In near future, there may appear job positions such as robotics managers or AI teachers. To make this possible, people will have to adapt to the changing reality, upgrading their skills and gaining additional knowledge. Our Government and Higher Education Commission should specifically focus on Technical Education as this has the tonic for all our economic problems.

As more academics and culture influencers become active on social media, it is conceivable that an AI system might direct engage them through journalistic activity. Interviews conducted over email don’t necessarily need a human asking questions.

The fourth industrial revolution was supposed to happen in next few decades but things accelerated dramatically but woefully we are not ready to cope up with it.Remember No one will manufacture Lock without Key, similarly GOD won’t give a problem without solution, likewise the Solution to Pandemic problem is Technological Advancement and Skilled Education.

In a nutshell, the technology that will be required for these advances don’t even look close to materializing just yet. But given the speed at which technology has been overturning entrenched assumptions, it might be hubris to be too cocky about its limitations.