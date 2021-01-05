Right to Self-Determination Rally on UN’s Jammu Kashmir Resolution Day

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir organized a “Right to Self-Determination Rally” in the capital and a resolution for referendum was presented to the UN observers.

According to details, a large public rally was organized on the completion of 71 years of January 5, 1949 UN resolution.

Hundreds of people took part in the rally carrying banners and placards.

Kashmiri protesters chanted slogans for independence from India.

People marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to the UN observer’s office and presented a resolution on the right to self-determination for the political future of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Right to Self-Determination Rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali.

Addressing the rally, the Uzair Ahmed Ghazli said that on January 5, 1949, the Indo-Pak Commission had passed a resolution on the right to self-determination to determine the political future of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Adding that, “But 71 years later, the United Nations has failed to implement the resolutions passed by India.”

While addressing the public gathering, speakers stated that India has forcibly divided the disputed state and violating the civil, religious and social rights of the Kashmiri.

The speakers said that India has abolished the state subject in the state and has illegally violated the rights of the Kashmiri people by issuing domiciles to 2.2 million Indian citizens.

“The occupation of India on the state of Jammu and Kashmir will not be accepted in any way” speakers added.

People in the protest voiced that the political, diplomatic and military struggle will continue till the independence and referendum of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from India.

The speakers called on the United Nations, the Security Council, the OIC and international human rights organizations to come forward to prevent any tampering with Kashmir’s specially disputed status and Muslim-majority identity.

In their address, the speakers said that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest issues on the agenda of the United Nations and for its just solution, the United Nations should play a practical and effective role for an impartial and fair Plebiscite in the state.

The speakers called on the Government of Pakistan to launch an aggressive political and diplomatic campaign for a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue and to launch full-fledged lobbying in the world.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the participants of the Right to Self-Determination Rally said that the Kashmiri people who were resisting India deserve tribute as they had been fighting for independence for seven decades.

Saluting the courage and bravery of the Kashmiri Liberation Front youth and the Liberation Front leadership, Uzair Ghazali said that similarly the youth of Azad Kashmir could play a starring role for the Kashmir freedom movement besides highlighting it on international forums.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Mushtaq-ul-Islam Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Raja Sajjad Latif Khan Director Kashmir Liberation Cell, Shaukat Javed Mir Leader PPP, Javed Ahmad Mughal, Usman Ali Hashim, Raja Zakheer Khan, Sarandazmir, Hamza Shaheen, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Mohammad Aimal Farzam, Imam Javed and Pastor Faizan addressed the gathering. , Raja Zakheer Khan, Sarandazmir, Hamza Shaheen, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Aimal Farzam, Imama Javed and Mastar Faizan and others also addressed on the occasion.