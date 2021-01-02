All is about a well and child

The centuries old small sized water of Pooran, famed as Pooran Di Khooyi, still remains a ray of hope for the issueless people in village Karol near Sialkot here.

Continuing the ancient tradition, the several couples without issue visit it and take bath there with the water of this well on every Sunday there.

Married females do the centuries’ old practice by taking bath there, with high belief of getting child. They are of the view that Allah Almighty blesses the couples with child, when they take bath with the water of the well.

“I heard about this small-sized historical well and have reached here from interior Sindh. I have reached here to take bath with the water of the well with high belief that Allah Almighty will bless me with Aullaad as well,” said Sukhaan Bibi.

Kasur-based Uzma Bibi (37) said that she is here to take a bath.

Kaneez Bibi from Narowal said the well of Pooran was undoubtedly a ray of hope for issue-seeking couples.

Ancient Pooran Di Khooyi was named after Pooran, the son of the then ruler of Sialkot – Salwaan.

According to a history book “Mutiny in Sialkot”, the said well here remained the focus of many needy and childless couples for the last several centuries.

Another book “History of Sialkot”, revealed that it was called Pooran’s well (Pooran Di Khooyi). The then Raja of Sialkot, Salwaan had two wives namely, Loona and Ichhraan.

Ichhraan gave birth to a prince who was named, after much consultation, Pooran. The pundits had told the king that to avoid bad fortune; Pooran needed to stay away from the palace for 12 years.

The history book revealed that the prince Pooran was sent to a deserted place, along with the requisite staff. After a period of 12 years, Pooran returned to the palace. He went to his mother and then to Loona, the stepmother. Mesmerized by the young man Pooran had grown into, Loona lost her heart and tried to seduce him. Pooran refused and left Loona, desperate and angry. When Raja Salwaan returned, Loona made up the story of how Pooran had tried to rape her and filled the gaps with tears. The Raja, anguished by the story, ordered Pooran’s limbs to be amputated, and the mutilated body thrown into the woods.

Pooran was thrown in the well after the gruesome torture. For 12 years, Pooran stayed inside the well. One day Guru Gorakhnath, the famous Jogi, on his way back from Shiwalak, passed by the well and heard Pooran. His apostles took out the dying prince. Guru healed the limbs of Pooran and exalted him spiritually.

After a few years, Pooran was a Bhagat – his spiritual powers earned him the fame of a saint. The word was out and it made its way to Loona, who was still, without child.

On hearing about Pooran Bhagat, she along with Raja, walked up to the well. The Bhagat prophesied the birth of the prince, simultaneously asking Loona about the reality of Pooran. Shocked and grateful, Loona revealed the truth and eventually Pooran revealed his identity.

The Raja begged Pooran to return to the kingdom but he told them that the kingdom was now the right of the prince to be born. He spent the rest of his life near the well. Raja Salwaan had constructed a large compound in the vicinity of the well of which only ruins remain. Childless women travel from places as far as Quetta and Karachi to put Pooran’s well to the test. Faith, in the hour of need, divorces reason.