Resistance movement leaders lament on new year eve over the role of international organizations on Kashmir issue

People of Jammu and Kashmir mourn on new year as seventy three years have passed of military occupation in the state by India.

While addressing a press conference by Resistance movement leaders on new years eve, they said that 270 civilians martyred in terrorist acts of Indian armed forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in 2020.

They maintained that the United Nations, the Security Council, the OIC and international human rights organizations have failed to stop the human rights violations in IOK.

They were of the view that International organizations claiming peace, justice and human rights are completely silent on the terrorist activities of Modi led RSS and Indian armed forces against humanity in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Resistance movement leaders said that on August 5, 2019, India forcibly divided the state in defiance of UN rules and regulations, and changed the demography of the historic state into two regional parts.

They said, “More than 15,000 citizens were arrested and imprisoned by the Indian authorities, Kashmiri youth were assassinated but the so-called judges of the world continued to play the role of silent spectators.

They remarked that the silence of international community is creating anger and hatred among the Kashmiri youth and people.

Moreover, they said that even on the last day of the year 2020, the occupying forces martyred three Kashmiri students Motahar Mushtaq, Zubair Ahmed and Ijaz Maqbool in a fake encounter.

Kashmiri leaders also criticized the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, saying that while Modi’s atrocities continues in IOK, government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir remained completely silent.

The people demand that the government must public the steps taken against India besides for the independence of the state since August 5th 2019.

The speakers said that the negligence of the present government at the base camp had increased Modi’s aggression.

Leaders added that 4.1 million people of Azad Kashmir should stand up against Modi and tell the world that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is united and its partition and military occupation by India will not be recognized under any circumcircumstance.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim amd others were also present on the occasion.