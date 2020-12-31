realme Watch S the most stylish smart wearable of the year

Accessories define the quality of fashion in the fast track style fiesta that impacts everyone. Wearing something untrendy is out of the question as the changing times demand shrewd sense of fashion. Among all the available fashion options, the most stylish smart wearable of the year was realme Watch S. The realme Watch S is an amalgamation of the state of the art technology and easy-on-the-eye design. The latest round shape dial with fancier aluminum alloy case is sturdy yet stylish at the same time. Outer rim is in brushed metal finish & topped with corning gorilla glass for scratch prevention. The colorful silicone straps are very comfortable for all day wear and gives multiple options to match your outfit of the day. The strap is tested upto 7KG for tension resistance, a confirmation of Top Quality unlike any other smart wearable. These features make it evident that most stylish smart wearable of the year was realme Watch S.

Apart from mastering the trendy elements, the realme Watch S focused on technological upgrades as well. The concept of the realme Watch S promotes a healthy and fulfilling life. The built-in heart monitor uninterruptedly measures the heart rate of a person. Most importantly, it has 16 individually programmed sports modes that assist in measuring physical progress. These modes include all the daily usage modes like running, walking cycling & some special one’s like Strength training, aerobics & yoga. Smart Control feature lets you operate the camera & music app of your phone through your watch S which is very convenient especially while working out.

While being stylish & fully equipped for your physical activities which the young realme fans enjoy the most, the realme Watch S has premium basic features for an award winning smart wearable. 390mAh energy efficient battery that can support up to 15 Days of continuous use. There is a magnetic charging base that accumulates 100% charge in just 2 hours. The realme Watch S is equipped with 1.3” Auto Brightness screen that adapts itself to the brightness of the ambient light for comfortable viewing experience both indoors & outdoors. realme in collaboration with users and renowned designers created trendy dials for the Watch S. Over 100 cool dials will be made that you can use for 3 months without repeating. The realme Watch S is inherently waterproof, with an IP68 rating and 1.5m water resistance, so you don’t have to worry about everyday use. A rigorous testing process is also practiced to ensure the best quality product delivered to consumers with consistency. The key specs for a smart watch has been taken up a notch by realme watch S without any doubt.

The concept of realme Watch S is based on trendsetting and moving one step closer towards a better future. The same amount of vigor is involved in both these aspects. The abovementioned qualities depict that the most stylish smart wearable of the year was realme Watch S. realme understands the needs of the customers and they work hard to fulfil them. The realme Watch S is one of the most admirable responses to that need. realme has established its AIoT scenario in the Pakistani market, Till more than 15 different AIoT devices from multiple categories has been launched satisfying the tech needs among all price range. Smart Audio, Home & Lifestyle category products have been launched this year. Globally, realme aims to further strengthen its presence in the AIoT category by launching 100+ AIoT device by next year which suits the needs to young people to the fullest.